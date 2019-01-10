Nia Riley and Soulja Boy have some serious issues to work out. Nia cries talking about Soulja Boy’s treatment of her in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ preview!

Nia Riley’s making on-again, off-again boyfriend Soulja Boy talk about their past problems on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition and emotions are running high. “I’m here because at a certain point I didn’t feel like he had respect for me,” Nia says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the premiere. “Most of the f**ked up sh*t he’s done has been over social media. He’s called me hos, b*tches, all kinds of stuff.”

Soulja Boy’s reasoning for this? “Love make you do wild stuff,” he says. That’s not an excuse! Nia doesn’t stop there. “My attitude towards him is definitely because of the things he’s done,” she continues. She also reveals that Soulja Boy has never apologized for the things he’s said and done to her. That’s when Soulja Boy chimes in and gets angry. “Man, I told her I’m sorry a million times, I don’t want to hear that shi*t!” he yells. Nia breaks down and starts crying when Soulja Boy starts arguing with Dr. Ish in front of her and the entire cast. These two clearly have a lot to repair regarding their tumultuous relationship.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition will premiere Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. on WE tv following Growing Up Hip Hop. The series also stars Waka Flocka and wife Tammy Rivera, Lil’ Mo and husband Karl Dargan, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Jessica Dime and fiancé Shawne Williams, and Lil’ Fizz of B2K and Tiffany Campbell from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Which couples will survive? Which ones will fall? Tune in to see how it all fleshes out.