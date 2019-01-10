Lindsay Lohan’s Still ‘Confused’ By Kim Kardashian’s Braids But Insists They’re ‘Friends’ After Diss

Lindsay Lohan is sticking by her original opinion of Kim Kardashian’s 2018 braids. This time, she explained why she’s so ‘confused,’ but assured that she means no offense.

Lindsay Lohan, 32, is not backtracking her comment that earned a sassy clapback from Kim Kardashian, 38! Recall that when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted platinum braids in Jan. 2018, Lindsay wrote under Perez Hilton’s photo, “I’m confused.” Kim didn’t ask for Lindsay’s opinion, as she savagely replied, “You know what’s confusing…your sudden foreign accent.” One year later, and Lindsay’s still scratching her head. “I love Kim, so I was just confused by the braids because she just had a baby,” the Mean Girls star said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired Jan. 9. Lindsay was referring to the fact that Kim had just welcomed her third baby, Chicago, via surrogate that same month…but she didn’t elaborate on the relevancy.

But Lindsay insisted that the back-and-forth disses didn’t affect her and Kim’s friendship. “And, I don’t know. We’re friends,” she told host Andy Cohen. While Lindsay remains confused about Kim’s braids, the KUWTK star doesn’t have to say the same about Lindsay’s “sudden foreign accent.” Once again, Lindsay recently cleared the air on her ever-evolving accent since 2016, which mysteriously disappeared on tonight’s WWHL interview.

“Well, I think it’s because actresses even, I think when I’m around certain dialects it changes each time — Panos even — and you just pick things up along the way,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 7. “Well, a little bit of New Yorker, they all start to come back.” Lindsay has called countries like Dubai and Athens home, and most famously Mykonos, where her new MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club is filmed.

According to Lindsay, looks like all is well between her and Kim! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/9GfTYn8UYI — Jake (@thejakekardash) January 10, 2019

Poor Lindsay, everything’s coming back to haunt her — her controversial Instagram comment, accent, and even that viral dancing video from Mykonos! The day club owner admitted that the video of her dancing at the Lohan Beach House, which went viral in Aug. 2018, is still “so embarrassing” for her. “I’m never dancing again,” she told Jimmy Fallon on the Jan. 7 episode of The Tonight Show. At least she took ownership of that moment by teaming up with Jimmy to create a Bird Box parody out of the video!