Lady Gaga Apologizes For Making Music With R. Kelly & Vows To Make Amends: ‘I Stand Behind’ His Accusers

After facing heat for collaborating with R. Kelly in 2013, Lady Gaga has chosen to believe the R&B singer’s accusers and cuts ties from him in a lengthy statement. Read it here.

Lady Gaga, 32, is now regretting teaming up with R. Kelly, 52, for the 2013 track “Do What U Want.” After new sexual and domestic abuse allegations about the R&B singer surfaced in the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which aired from Jan. 3-5, Gaga announced she’ll pull the collab from streaming services in addition to more remorseful sentiments. “I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” Gaga wrote of R. Kelly’s accusers in an Instagram Story statement on Jan. 9. “What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible.” R. Kelly has denied all the allegations.

Gaga’s apology arrived after she reportedly declined to be in the six-part documentary that Lifetime just aired, along with Erykah Badu, Celine Dion, JAY-Z and Dave Chappelle, according to Dream Hampton, the show’s producer. But the A Star is Born actress is now vocal about her regret over her and R. Kelly’s collaboration, explaining, “As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life.” The video was never released, but the song came out just five years after R. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, leading to much controversy when Gaga teamed up with the singer.

Gaga later stated that she would tell her “younger self” to attend therapy, but didn’t linger on the past for too long in her emotional statement. “I can’t go back, but I can go forward and continue to support women, men, and people of all sexual identities, and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault,” she wrote. Towards the end of her message, she announced her plans going forward, which includes terminating a professional relationship with R. Kelly. “I intend to remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again,” Gaga announced. “I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner. I love you.” You can read her full statement below.

Courtesy of @ladygaga/InstagramStory

In Surviving R. Kelly, over 50 women gave testimonies to alleged abuse. Even #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and singer John Legend were interviewed. R. Kelly has faced sexual misconduct accusations since the ’90s.