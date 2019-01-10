Kylie Jenner Is Kim’s Total Twin As Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Crop Top & Sexy Mirror Selfie – See Pics

This gorgeous new photo of Kylie Jenner bears a striking resemblance to her big sis, Kim Kardashian! Check it out here.

Is that you, Kim Kardashian?! In a new photo posted to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram page, the 21-year-old looks like her big sister’s twin! Kylie wears a one-shouldered, pink crop-top in the pic, putting her post-baby abs on full display. While her high-waisted jeans cover up the bottom portion of her stomach, the toned area under her chest is front and center, and she looks beyond incredible. To complete the look, Kylie wears her hair pulled back in a tight bun and smolders for the camera, with her lips in a plump pout.

This, of course, is not the first time where Kylie has resembled Kim, but it’s still quite shocking to see every time! Interestingly, just hours before Kylie posted this pic, Khloe Kardashian shared a new photo of her own and fans thought she looked like Kylie in it. Are these sisters just morphing into each other at this point!? Kim, Kylie and Khloe all welcomed new babies within months of each other in 2018, and jokingly refer to their little ones as “triplets,” so maybe now their mamas are just following suit!

Kylie’s little girl, Stormi Webster, will turn one in just a few weeks, and Kylie has been talking about her birthday party for MONTHS now. She recently revealed that she has a theme in mind, but we’ll have to wait until the fam shares pics and videos from the bash on social media to see what it is!

Earlier this week, Kylie shared an adorable new video of Stormi, which shows her talking and carrying a brand new Louis Vuitton purse. She’s BEYOND adorable, and Kylie is clearly so proud!