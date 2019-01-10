Kylie Jenner Reignites Engagement Rumors As She Flaunts Giant Diamond Ring On THAT Finger

Travis Scott has called Kylie Jenner ‘wifey’ plenty of times, so is he going to make things official? The reality star was photographed with a giant diamond ring on left hand, sparking new engagement rumors.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have said they’re so close that it feels like they’re already husband and wife. But it looks like they might be taking the next step to officially be married. For the second time in a week the 21-year-old was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on THAT finger, making fans wonder if the 26-year-old musician has popped the question. Kylie had her left hand held up to protect her eyes for the sun but it was paparazzi who were being blinded by the huge bling on her left hand. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF KYLIE’S RING.

If the couple is engaged they very well could be keeping the news private. After all they managed to go through Kylie’s nine months of pregnancy without ever letting on that they were expecting. Kylie wasn’t even photographed with a baby bump. Fans only got a taste of what she looked like while with child in a video she released on Feb. 4, 2018 showing the couple’s journey to becoming parents to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, 2018.

Travis has already said that the couple will wed…and “soon.” He’s just waiting to come up with a really epic way to ask Kylie to marry him. In Dec. of 2018 he told Rolling Stone, “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one. We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The couple has teased fans that they might already be married so many times. On Kylie’s 21st birthday in August of 2018, he wished his “wifey” a Happy Birthday in an Instagram post, telling her he loved her from his “heart, ribs, toes and all.” Kylie added a diamond ring emoji above an IG picture of the couple when his Astroworld album went to number one on the Billboard charts. The lip kit mogul also wrote “hubby” over a pic of him performing on Saturday Night Live in one of her IG stories and thanked her “hubby” for covering the floor of her home in rose petals in October of 2018.