Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson: Their Cutest Matching Outfits

What a perfect pair! Khloe Kardashian welcomed True Thompson only eight months ago, but they’ve already matched multiple times. See their sweet looks here!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, loves being a mom — and goes above and beyond for her eight-month-old daughter True Thompson. Not only does she spend a ton of time with the little one, but she often coordinates their outfits so they can match, just like Kylie Jenner, 21, does with 11-month-old Stormi Webster! Whether they’re wearing identical looks or just rocking the same color scheme, they’ve twinned on multiple occasions. How sweet is that? The mother/daughter pair do this on the reg, but have really pulled out all the stops on special occasions. Take the KarJenner West Christmas Eve party, for instance! Khloe and True showed up in sparkly, white long-sleeve tops and tulle skirts and could not have looked any cuter walking around the holiday bash.

They did something similar when it was time to celebrate Halloween. True had more costumes than we could count, but two of them matched her momma. Aw! It was impossible to decide which one was more adorable — the pink hooded unicorn outfits or the tiger jumpsuits. Their wild photo shoot was to die for and already has us excited for Halloween 2019! How will they manage to top this year? Until then, they’re still twinning it up! Most recently, Khloe posted a sweet Instagram pic with True that featured them both in lavender looks.

Even though her daughter was wearing a beanie and sweatsuit while Khloe wore a dress, the reality star and her baby girl made the perfect pair. And that isn’t the only time they’ve worn the same shades!

So take a look at the gallery above to see all of the sweet moments when Khloe twinned with her daughter. We’re sure that this is only the beginning of their matching looks to come!