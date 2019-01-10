10 Times Khloe Kardashian Looked Pretty In Pink – Showing Off Abs In Sports Bras & More

Khloe Kardashian keeps rocking pink to perfection! See 10 of the ‘Revenge Body’ host’s hottest looks in the feminine color!

Khloe Kardashian has been living in pink lately! The 34-year-old reality star recently dedicated her Instagram theme to the feminine hue, with plenty of photos featuring pink-tinted filters. But the photos themselves also contained a lot of the color already, thanks to her numerous rosy outfits. She even took the aesthetic to the next level by debuting pastel pink hair on the social media platform in Dec. 2018!

One of our favorite pink looks that Khloe wore recently came after the gorgeous dye job. On Dec. 20, the Revenge Body host shared two photos of her rocking a pair of millennial pink track pants from Calvin Klein. She showed off her tiny waist and toned abs by pairing the bottoms with pastel pink sports bra. She definitely looked pretty in pink!

Khloe also rocked the light shade for Thanksgiving when she paired her sweater and skirt look to the outfit she dressed her daughter True Thompson in. If there’s anything we love more than Khloe wearing pink, it’s Khloe twinning with her baby girl in pink!

But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star doesn’t just enjoy the girly color in its lighter forms. She’s also rocked some neon shades, too! Khloe rocked a bright magenta button down top for the promotion pics for her and her BFF Malika Haqq‘s collaborative makeup line with Becca Cosmetics. Khloe shared one of the stunning photos to her Instagram on Jan. 5, proving that she’ll continue rocking the fun color in 2019! Get clicking through the gallery above to see 10 of Khloe’s prettiest pink looks ever!