Khloe Kardashian Channels ‘90s Era Madonna In Pic & Fans Are Loving Her New Look: ‘Stunning’

Does Madonna have a long lost twin? Khloe Kardashian shared a pic of herself all dolled up, and she looks just like the Queen of Pop in her Blond Ambition era. See the uncanny resemblance here!

Excuse us while we do a double take. Khloe Kardashian looks so much like Madonna in her new Instagram post that it’s eerie. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has her blonde hair up in curlers, and she’s wearing a tight bustier while having her makeup done. She’s a picture perfect replica of Madonna from her 1990 Blond Ambition tour! It isn’t a crazy coincidence, either. Khloe’s pic is captioned “Truth or Dare,” which is the name of Madonna’s concert documentary about the tour!

Scroll down to see a comparison of Khloe’s new pic, and Madonna performing during a Blond Ambition show in 1990. Madonna’s even wearing the bustier! Of course, Madonna was channeling Marilyn Monroe during this era. It’s unclear why Khloe’s in costume, but we have a feeling it’s for a sexy new photoshoot. Where we’ll see the pics is the question. Hopefully, she’ll post them on Instagram soon!

Khloe’s fans are just as obsessed with her new look as we are! “Khloe…I’ve watched kuwtk for many years now and by far you have grown into the greatest beauty of them all!!!” one fan gushed. “@khloekardashian your [sic] soooooo beautiful!! Madonna vibes 💜” wrote another. An ecstatic fan commented, “Damn!! Stunning 🔥 🔥”. They also compared her to a special someone else: her sister, Kendall Jenner. You know, we can kind of see it, too.

Khloe was also recently compared to another sister, Kylie Jenner. The siblings are both icy blonde right now — well, Kylie’s temporarily blue — and fans were freaked out about how much they look alike. It really is crazy!