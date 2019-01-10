Khloe Kardashian: Why She Loves Being Mistaken For Her Sister Kylie Jenner

After commenters thought she was Kylie Jenner in new Instagram pic, Kardashian insiders revealed exactly how Khloé felt about the mishap inside!

When Khloé Kardashian, 34, posted an Instagram photo on Jan. 9 of her doing a confessional interview for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans responded by saying how much she looked like younger 21-year-old sis Kylie Jenner! After Khloé has battled body-shamers for years, she found these comments about her actually quite complimentary, according to KarJenner sources!

“Khloé is laughing because these people that are on her page trying to make her feel bad about looking like her younger sister are making her feel freaking fantastic,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “For once, her trolls are brightening her life. Kylie is total knockout and she’s 13 years younger than Khloé is. Khloé loves hearing that she looks like Kylie, who wouldn’t?”

And it’s not just Khloé who loves hearing about how young she looks – it runs in the fam! “Khloé loves looking younger, as do Kourtney and Kim,” another KarJenner insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “They’re all obsessed with looking young and good, and they often feel like they have to keep up with Kendall [Jenner, 23] and Kylie, so being compared to them is always an honor for them. Khloé has worked extremely hard to look the best she ever has so she welcomes being mistaken for one of her younger sisters.” Plus, these comments came less than a year after Khloé gave birth to eight-month-old daughter True Thompson!

In the pic that Khloé posted, she wore a mauve pink tight top, black leggings, and a black zip-up jacket. Her hair was in blonde, wavy curls, and she rocked a full-glam makeup look, featuring Kylie-like full, nude lips!

As for the drama? Clearly there’s none going on here – Khloé’s surely feeling the love from her commenters, knowing that people who are even trying to troll her can’t do so “correctly.” We wonder if we’ll see more Kylie-like looks from Khloé in the future – clearly the look worked out for her!