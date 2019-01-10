Kehlani Falls For An Alien Robot Lady In Epic Music Video For ‘Nights Like This’ Ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Kehlani’s new music video is a futuristic dream! Watch the singer live out a sci-fi fantasy in the visual for ‘Nights Like This.’

Brace yourself: The Kehlani tsunami is here. The R&B hit-maker dropped a new song on Jan. 10 and it’s got an epic video to match! The 23-year-old singer really outdid herself this time, and the track boasts a super sultry vibe, and includes a feature from none other than Ty Dolla $ign! But – the video is what’s truly not to be missed. In the clip, Kehlani finds an unresponsive alien robot woman on her doorstep, and proceeds to fix her. She then gets close to the robot girl, and connects with her by painting her nails, sharing memories, and other sweet stuff. But things quickly take a turn for the worse when the robot knocks Kehlani out, and downloads her consciousness into the singer’s body. Yeah, definitely not your typical love story!

Since making her debut with her studio album SweetSexySavage Kehlani has proved to be unstoppable. The songstress has collaborated with some of the biggest hit-makers in the game, and in 2018, she dropped a sexy track with Cardi B entitled “Ring.” The video for the track was equally as sexy, and both ladies brought out some major bondage vibes with their outfits.

As Kehlani delivers new music, she’s getting ready to welcome something else new into her life – a baby! Kehlani announced her pregnancy a trio of photos to social media wearing a crocheted floral bra top, long twisting braids, and her bare belly. She cradled it with a huge smile on her face! But in addition to announcing that she was pregnant, she went on to say that she was expecting a girl! “Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy,” she wrote. “I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment.

Watch Kehlani’s new music video above! The singer definitely went all out for the music video, and hey – it looks like she’s got some acting skills under her belt as well!