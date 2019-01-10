16 Times The Kar-Jenners Have Morphed Into Each Other – From Khloe & Kylie To Kris & Kim

Given their shared genes, the Kar-Jenners are bound for look-alike moments…but the ‘KUWTK’ ladies look practically identical in recent photos! See our latest #twinning roundup.

We’re seeing more than double. The five Kar-Jenner sisters become more identical with each passing year, and 2019 is making a strong case of this! There have been certain times two sisters pair off to essentially become twins, which was definitely what happened when Khloe Kardashian, 34, made fans do a double take after confusing her for little sister Kylie Jenner, 21, on Jan. 9. The older of the two sisters shared a photo to Instagram rocking all of Kylie’s signature looks: platinum locks, a matte pout and dramatic falsies. Khloe’s post flooded with comments like “Kylie twin now” and “Woah.. kylie all the way here lol.”

But perhaps it’s Kylie that has a knack for copying her older sisters! It was Kim Kardashian, 38, who could’ve been interchangeable with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO in a photo the makeup mogul shared on Jan. 9 — you can see the proof below. Kylie flaunted her post-baby abs in a fuzzy pink crop top, which reminded us of Kim’s affinity for rocking her hot mom bod with midriff-baring tops. It also helps that they share the same almond eyes and strong brow! Wednesday’s post wasn’t the first time the two have twinned, as both once experimented with blonde bobs, as you can see in our gallery above.

Of course, we haven’t forgotten Kris Jenner, 63, the matriarch of this reality television clan. The title of Kris’s honorary twin goes to her second oldest daughter, Kim, especially after Kris debuted her dramatic hair makeover on Jan. 8. In lieu of her signature pixie cut, the mother of six showed off a top knot and wispy bangs. It was a style that Kim rocked herself in Oct. 2018! But we do have to point out that Kendall was the first to test out the look at the 2015 American Music Awards.

Within the span of two days, the Kar-Jenners have already given us three look-alike moments. But you can reminisce on even more times the ladies basically morphed into one Kar-Jenner being in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!