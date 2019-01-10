Jeff Bezos Allegedly Sent Lauren Sanchez Lewd Text Messages & A Pic Of His Private Parts Amid Secret Romance

Alexa, remind us to cover our eyes! Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos allegedly hit up rumored mistress Lauren Sanchez’s phone with texts and photos that will make you blush.

Jeff Bezos, 54, announced his split from wife Mackenzie, 48, on Jan. 9, but a new report suggests the Amazon founder was sending raunchy texts and photos behind her back “months” before their mutual breakup. The billionaire has been accused of sending shirtless photos and a picture of his junk to his alleged mistress, 49-year-old helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez, “X-rated selfies” of which The National Enquirer has claimed to see but won’t publish for the sake of Jeff’s privacy. Considering the source, we have not been able to verify the authenticity to these claims. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jeff and Lauren’s reps for comment.

The big take-away here is that the tabloid claims the texts landed in Lauren’s inbox “many months” before late 2018. It’s the date her and Jeff reportedly got together, after the tech mogul and his wife separated earlier in 2018, as multiple outlets reported…but these alleged texts say otherwise. One supposed text was dated June 1, 2018, and Jeff allegedly wrote Lauren, “You know what I want? I want to get a little drunk with you tonight. Not falling down. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh … I basically WANT TO BE WITH YOU!!! Then I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you.”

In response to The National Enquirer “leaking” information about Jeff and Lauren’s alleged affair (the first outlet to do so), another report claimed that the tycoon sent a letter threatening litigation to the outlet on Jan. 9. While Jeff, who also owns The Washington Post, reportedly wrote that he “supports journalistic efforts and does not intend to discourage reporting about him,” he is adamant that he never cheated on Mackenzie and waited to date after their separation, according to The Blast.

The former couple, who had been married for 25 years, had tweeted on Wednesday that they underwent a “long period of loving exploration and trial separation” before deciding to divorce and “continue our shared lives as friends.”