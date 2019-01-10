Jayme Closs: Missing Wisconsin Teen, 13, Found Alive 3 Months After Her Parents Were Murdered

Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs has been found alive after she went missing, following her parents’ double murder in Oct. 2018. Not only that, but a suspect has been arrested!

What amazing news! Authorities in Wisconsin had been desperately searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs after she went missing in mid-October of 2018 after her parents were shot to death, and she was found alive on Jan. 10. “Jayme Closs has been located. On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas CO, WI Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive. Shortly after this a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case. We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation. We will not be answering any questions or taking calls on this tonight,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a press release. Douglas is one county north of Barron, bordering on Lake Superior at the state’s most northwestern edge.

Jayme was considered “missing and endangered” after police arrived at her family’s home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15, where both of her parents were discovered shot to death inside their home. When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of James Closs, 56, and his wife Denise, 46, whom were identified as the teen’s parents but Jayme was nowhere to be found.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said in his statement that they plan to hold a news conference at 10am local time on Jan. 11 to discuss the circumstances surrounding the case and that they “are receiving support from the FBI and WI DCI agents as this investigation continues.”

“We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help,” the press release continued.

“Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU! This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight” Sheriff Fitzgerald concluded.