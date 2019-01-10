Jax Taylor Blasts Lindsay Lohan As A ‘Liar’ After She Denies Their Alleged Hookup — See Scathing Tweet

Lindsay Lohan may say that she’s never slept with Jax Taylor, but the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star claims she got her facts wrong.

It’s a messy game of he said/she said played out on TV and social media. On Jan. 9 Lindsay Lohan, 32, told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she has never hooked up with Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, despite his claims. But in less than 24 hours the 39-year-old clapped back on Twitter and called the redhead former child star a “liar” for dissing him.

Lindsay was confronted about the rumored hookup on the Bravo TV show while playing a game of Plead The Fifth. Jax’s boss, Lisa Vanderpump asked the actress, in a pre-recorded message, “Jax Taylor revealed on Watch What Happens Live that he once hooked up with you. How would you describe Jax as a lover in three words?” Not so fast, said Lindsay who responded, “Lisa, I love you but I’ve never even met him… Really.” When Andy asked her if she was calling Jax Taylor a liar, Lindsay said, “Yes.”

It didn’t take Jax long to respond. The bartender took to Twitter on Jan. 10 and wrote, “Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago and I am happily engaged… but she’s a liar, my two friends who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That’s all I will say on this. So you are lying darlin.”

Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago and I am happily engaged… but She’s a liar, my two friends who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That’s all I will say on this. So you are lying darlin. @Bravotv @PageSix pic.twitter.com/xEt6h6WPnU — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) January 10, 2019

Jax also tweeted a text exchange between him and a friend called James, who attempted to verify the alleged hookup. James texted Jax and wrote, “Bullsh*t. Trav and I were w you when we went to her condo and she just got out fo [sic] rehab. Lmao!” Jax responded, “I know, I don’t care. She was the crazy house for how many years and didn’t even know her own name, you think she remembers who she hooked up with?”

Jax originally claimed he slept with Lindsay during a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live when his Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz made the revelation. Jax said, “It was a long time ago… Just once.” He added, “It was good… She was great.” It’s all water under the bridge now though as Jax is – as he pointed out – “happily engaged” to his co-star Brittany Cartwright.