‘Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Fears Producers Aren’t Safe Filming Jenelle Evans: ‘David’s Got Issues’

Another ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is speaking up, worried about David Eason’s volatile behavior. Javi Marroquin is afraid MTV producers aren’t safe while filming with David’s wife Jenelle Evans.

Kailyn Lowry has already said that she doesn’t want to film Teen Mom 2‘s reunion alongside Jenelle Evans because she’s afraid of her co-star’s volatile husband David Eason. Now her ex and baby daddy Javi Marroquin is echoing the same sentiment. The 26-year-old tells Radar Online that “I wouldn’t go anywhere around there” referring to North Carolina, were Jenelle and David live. “If Jenelle is around he knows what she’s doing and he knows where to find her. I wouldn’t go down there at all. I wouldn’t even go to the state.”

“I’ve seen his tantrums on Instagram and they’re crazy. That dude’s got issues. I stay out of it so he doesn’t come after me. I stay out of it,” Javi continues. On Dec. 28 David posted an Instagram video of himself angrily confronting a neighbor over a dead deer carcass and loudly threatening the man, telling him “You’re gonna be sorry” in a menacing tone. This came two weeks after he posted gun-related videos that prompted an alleged Secret Service visit after he tagged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump in them. After that he threatened to shoot anyone who came on his property and showed off a massive ammunition stockpile. He’s also posted photos sleeping with his high-caliber rifle while making the threats.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup tweeted on Jan. 3, “#TeenMom2 crew members are refusing to work on Jenelle Evans’ shoots because they’re afraid of her husband #David Eason!” Kailyn, 26, responded, adding that she feels the same way. “I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” she wrote. Javi has confirmed that the MTV crews “don’t film when David is around.”

While David was fired from the show in 2018 after posting homophobic tweets, Kailyn is still afraid of him showing up to tape the reunion episodes. Javi hopes that Teen Mom 2‘s network will prevent him from coming. “I hope MTV handles all of that as far as who is coming and has access to it. It sounds like they’re on it every time they go film over there. I feel pretty safe as it is,” he tells Radar.