Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Sprayed In The Face After Messing Up Ariana Grande & Christina Aguilera Songs

Gwyneth Paltrow is actually a good singer, but she’s terrible with lyrics. Jimmy Fallon played a game with her where she got blasted in the face with water for now knowing the words to Ariana Grande & Christina Aguilera tunes.

What a good sport! Gwyneth Paltrow stopped by The Tonight Show on Jan. 9 and looked sensational in a tight black dress and perfectly blown out long blonde locks. Too bad her time the chair getting her hair perfect was all for naught as she got her head soaked playing a musical game with Jimmy Fallon. He brought out the challenge “Slay it, don’t spray it” where the lyrics were put up to well-known pop songs but each of them had to continue the song correctly once they disappeared from the screen, or risk having their microphone shoot out a cannon of water onto their faces.

Jimmy, 44, and Gwyneth, 46, donned protective eye goggles and off they went. Gwyneth was up first, getting Ariana Grande‘s “No Tears Left To Cry.” The chorus was easy enough until it dropped off after the second part following “I just want you to come with me.” To be fair, Ari isn’t the best at enunciation so many people might not have known the next line “We’re on another mentality.” The Goop founder sure didn’t and she just mumbled some words and got a massive blast of water to her face.

The game was played as if a player successfully got the lyrics right, the other person got soaked. Fortunately for Gwyneth, Jimmy botched the lyrics to Shawn Mendes‘ “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” so he got sprayed. Things didn’t get much better for Gwynnie on the next tune, as she got Christina Aguilera‘s debut single “Genie in a Bottle.” That song goes back to 1999 and while the first lines of the chorus we all know, when she got to “I can make your wish come true” Gwyneth couldn’t remember the next line and got blasted with the wet stuff once again.

To make matters worse, Jimmy played back both of Gwyneth’s sprayings in slow motion for maximum embarrassment as the hook of horror came over her face when she got drenched. Jimmy was doomed from the start when he got lyrics from the dead middle of The Sugar Hill Gang‘s classic “Rapper’s Delight” and didn’t even recognize them in the song. It came down to a tiebreaker duet of Outkast‘s “Hey Ya” and both botched the lyrics, getting soaked but laughing and having a blast at the same time.