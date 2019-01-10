Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Show Off Beach Bods On Vacation With Her Family

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are still in Cabo San Lucas after spending New Year’s Eve in Mexico with her family! See a shirtless Chris Pratt getting cozy with his GF at the beach!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s Cabo vacation is still going on and we’re officially jealous! The actor, 39, and author, 29, have been in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her family since New Year’s Eve, and they’ve been packing on the PDA to kick off 2019. Chris and Katherine hit the beach together on Wednesday, January 9, where they showed off their bikini bodies while lounging by a pool. See the new photos HERE.

The Jurassic World star went shirtless in dark-colored, tiny board shorts. At one point, he wrapped a towel around his head after he appeared to take a swim. Meanwhile, Katherine was photographed in a black one-piece with a chic black and white fedora. She looked fashion forward in her open-back bathing suit, which showed off her toned figure. In one snap, she gently placed her hand on her boyfriend’s chest, while he sweetly looked at her.

The fairly new couple is on a family vacation with the Schwarzenegger family, including Katherine’s brother Patrick, 25, and her mother Maria Shriver, 63. Chris’ son, Jack — who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris, 42 — is also in Mexico, but the 6-year-old hasn’t been photographed with the family. Katherine’s father Arnold, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan, 43, didn’t appear to be on the family trip.

Chris and Katherine have only been dating for a few months, having first stepped out together around Father’s Day in June 2018. While it’s unclear as to how they exactly got together, reports have claimed that it was Katherine’s mother, Maria who introduced them. The actor made his romance with Katherine Instagram (and Twitter) official on her 29th birthday on Thursday December 13th. He posted a collage of his favorite photos of her along with a cute message that read: “Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

While Chris and Katherine are in Mexico with his son, his ex, Anna Faris is in the states spending time with her boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett. Chris and Anna filed for divorce and requested joint custody of Jack in December 2017. The two settled their divorce in November, and they’ve remained great friends! The exes continue to co-parent their son amicably and were recently photographed together, along with their significant others when they all celebrated Halloween together.

Chris and Anna were married for eight years before they announced their split on August 6, 2017 in a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”