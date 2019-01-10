R. Kelly Condemned: Lady Gaga, Cara Delevigne, & More Call For End Of The Controversial Rapper

Hollywood is refusing to stay silent after watching the Lifetime documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly.’ See all of the stars who are taking a stand against the problematic musician.

Following the release of Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, members of the music industry are calling for an end to the “Ignition” rapper’s career. A number of stars are using their platform to speak out, and are denouncing the singer entirely. Lady Gaga, 32, John Legend, 40, Cara Delevigne, 26, and more prominent figures in Hollywood are taking to social media slamming R. Kelly, 52, and they’re not taking the gentle approach.

Ne-Yo, 39, was one of the first stars to speak out about R. Kelly’s alleged abuse. “There is NO excuse. Music is important. It really is. But it’s not more important than protecting our children, protecting our little girls. PERIOD. #IHaveADaughter #TF!?? #MUTERKELLY,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Like many musicians, Chance The Rapper, 25,has worked with R. Kelly in the past. Chance took to Twitter to express his regrets for ever having linked up with the singer. “I apologize to all the survivors for working with him and taking this long to speak out,” he said in a post. Chance initially received backlash for his comments surrounding Kelly, after an old interview clip appeared in the documentary, in which Chance made some controversial comments. “We’re programmed to really be hypersensitive to black male oppression. It’s just prevalent in all media…But black women are exponentially a higher oppressed and violated group of people, like just in comparison with the whole world,” he said in the clip. “Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were black women, he said in the interview. Chance also said that the quote featured was taken out of context.

Gaga is also among the list of stars who have worked with Kelly. The two collaborated on her 2013 hit, “Do What U Want,” and Gaga issued a lengthy apology for not only working with the singer, but for the song’s questionable lyrics. “As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” Gaga said in a statement. Mother Monster even plans to pull the song from iTunes entirely. “I intend to remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again,” she said. “I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner.”

John was one of the few stars to actually agree to appear in the documentary, a decision that he didn’t have to think twice about. “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f*** about protecting a serial child rapist,” he said in a Tweet.

See the details of all of the celebrities who have denounced R. Kelly by clicking through the gallery above. All six episodes of Surviving R. Kelly are available for on-demand viewing on Lifetime’s site and the Lifetime app.