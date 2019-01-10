Oscars: Will The Avengers Save The Biggest Award Show Of The Year By Hosting?

Forget Ultron or Thanos. The cast of the ‘Avengers’ films might assemble in order to face their toughest challenge yet: hosting the 2019 Academy Awards!

Will “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” come in and save the day? Ever since Kevin Hart, 39, stepped down from hosting the Oscars over his homophobic tweets, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ back has been up against the wall. The Oscars’ producers haven’t been able to find someone to host the Feb. 24 event, but The Hollywood Reporter claims they’re trying to get “as many big-name cast members from Marvel’s sprawling Avengers franchise” to host the night, with the rotating cast of stars to introduce various segments.

The Academy declined to comment to THR, but the publication noted that the show is being hosted on ABC, a network owned by Disney (which also owns Marvel.) The synergy of having the cast of Avengers: Endgame host the biggest night in Hollywood might be too good to pass up. Several of the Avengers actors, according to THR sources, were asked not to present at the Golden Globe awards to “ensure their appearance at the Oscars would have [an] even bigger impact.”

If the Avengers cast hosts the Oscars, it wouldn’t be the first time that the Marvel movie superheroes reunited at the Academy Awards. Robert Downey Jr., 53, Chris Evans, 37, Mark Ruffalo, 51, Jeremy Renner, 48, and Samuel L. Jackson, 70, stood on stage during the 2013 event. Since then, the franchise has grown, to the point that it’s pretty ridiculous just who the Oscars could reportedly nab to host. Imagine seeing (along with the members previously listed) Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, Scarlett Johansson,34, Lupita Nyong’o, 35, Danai Gurira,40, Letitia Wright, 25, Angela Basset, 60, Brie Larson, 29, Elizabeth Olsen, 29, Zoe Saldana, 40, Karen Gillan, 31, Pom Klementieff, 32, Chadwick Boseman, 41, Chris Pratt, 39, Chris Hemsworth,35, Sebastian Stan, 36, Benedict Cumberbatch, 42, Tom Hiddleston, 37, Tom Holland, 22, and/or Dave Bautista, 49, host.

That’s NOT including Thanos (Josh Brolin, 50) or a possible fourth-wall breaking cameo from Deadpool (aka Ryan Reynolds, 42) because you know he’d do something like that. Producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer/director Glenn Weiss could pull off the biggest comic book stunt this side of “the snap” if they are even able to land half of the cast to host. Can they do it?

The 91 st Academy Awards is set to air on Feb. 24, with Avengers: Endgame hitting theaters on April 26.