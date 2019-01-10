Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Reminding Her Of Their Dad Brad Pitt & It Warms Her Heart

Angelina Jolie’s kids are growing up to be just like dad! HL EXCLUSIVELY learned why Angie actually enjoys seeing a bit of Brad in all of her children.

Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 55, have shared quite the tumultuous relationship, but for now, the dust has settled. The two have squared away the terms of their custody battle, and Angie has even grown to appreciate how many of Brad’s qualities are instilled in their children, HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY told. “As Angelina‘s kids get older, they remind her more and more of their father Brad,” a source close to the actress shares. “It warms her heart to think the kids are taking on some of the amazing qualities she fell in love with in Brad. Angelina sees some of the kids mannerisms, their sense of humor, and other sweet characteristics of the kids are all subtly falling in line with how Brad behaves.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Angelina’s rep for comment.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September of 2016, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have fond memories of him from time to time. “It is comforting to Angie who sometimes still misses Brad to be reminded of him in the kids, and she really hopes that they grow up with the very best traits from both of them,” the source also shared. Brad and Angie finally came to a custody agreement on Nov. 30, and seem to have shared custody down to a science at this point!

As with any estranged couple, Angelina and her ex do still have a few things to figure out, one being, how to spend the important days, like birthdays and holidays. Zahara Jolie-Pitt turned 14-years-old on Jan. 8, and Anglie had big birthday plans for her teenage daughter! However, she wasn’t ready to include Brad in the festivities. “There’s still lingering resentment for Angelina when it comes to Brad, which does not make things easy when considering inviting Brad over for something like a birthday party,” another source shared with HollywoodLife.”Zahara’s dad will have to celebrate with her at a different time,” they went on to say. All things considered – Angie and Brad are now doing an A+ job at co-parenting!