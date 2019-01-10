Ali Fedotowsky Advises Colton Underwood To Enjoy The ‘Bachelor’ Ride — ‘It’s Going To Go Away’

Been there, done that! Ali Fedotowsky was 2010’s Bachelorette, which means she’s been in Colton Underwood’s shoes. She opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about her tips for surviving the negativity.

Haters gonna hate! After her 2010 stint as The Bachelorette, Ali Fedotowsky, 34, knows exactly what Colton Underwood, 26, is going through — and she’s got some tips for the reality star as season 23 plays out. “For all the negative comments, there are ten times more good ones, and even if they’re not, there’s not anything you can do about it,” she told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Just do your own life, and it’s eventually all going to go away. Just enjoy the ride. If they’re talking about you, they’re caring about you. At the end of the day, hurt people hurt people, so you can’t take those comments too seriously.”

The amazing thing is, while Ali faced her own haters when she starred on the ABC show, social media has completely transformed for her. That’s because she runs a blog for moms, which has left her with the sweetest Instagram community. What a 180! “I want to build that even more,” she admitted. So how does she get so many moms to open up? She’s super honest about her own struggles and strengths as a mother to Molly, 2, and Riley, 7 months. Whether she’s admitting that asking for help doesn’t make you “a bad mom,” or opening up about “feeling down” at the end of 2018, she’s refreshingly candid with her followers.

But Ali has to balance more than just her tiny tykes! Her first baby is her dog Owen, after all, and she hasn’t let her little ones get in the way of her relationship with him! Not only does her husband Kevin Manno, 35, give her time to nap with her pooch on the couch when she’s tried — one of her favorite pre-baby activities — but the family of four also loves taking Owen on walks!

Little Molly is even learning responsibility by feeding him his favorite, Kibbles ‘n Bits. “I’m teaching Molly responsibility,” Ali said. “I know we’re a very fortunate family, and I don’t want her to think that just comes. I want her to learn that really young.”

What a great mom — to her “fur baby” and her real babies!