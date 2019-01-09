Zac Efron’s Hair Makeover: Debuts New Blonde Locks — Love Or Loathe The Look?

Zac Efron took to Instagram on Jan. 9 to post an impressive photo of himself hard at work while rock climbing and we couldn’t help but notice that his hair is now a platinum blonde!

Zac Efron, is that you?! The 31-year-old hunky actor made us look twice when he posted an eye-catching photo of himself sporting some very obvious blonde hair while he was in the middle of doing some indoor rock climbing. “No Free Solo,” Zac captioned the pic, which showed him from the back while in the middle of his climb. He wore a maroon t-shirt, tight tan pants and a black beanie during the impressive activity and the blonde locks could definitely be seen peeking through!

Whether you like the new look or prefer Zac’s brunette hair, it’s clear to see that the High School Musical star is not afraid to try out different styles. There’s no word yet on whether or not Zac’s lighter mane has to do with a new role but let’s not forget that Zac’s tried this look before. Back in 2016, he flaunted bleached blonde strands for his role in Baywatch, which was eventually released in 2017.

Different colored hair is not the only way Zac’s been making over his regular look lately though. He recently sported a thick beard in a sexy Instagram pic which showed him posing on a horse and fans couldn’t help but respond with some serious enthusiasm. From the rock hard biceps to the more grown up expression, Zac has definitely turned out to be quite the looker and we’re loving it!

We can’t wait to see what other kinds of looks Zac has in store for the new year. He manages to pull off all kinds of risky styles lately and we’re always eager to see more!