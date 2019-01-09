Lauren Sanchez: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Jeff Bezos Is Reportedly Dating Amid Divorce

Just hours after Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, and wife Mackenzie announced their divorce on Jan. 9, a report surfaced that Lauren Sanchez (the former couple’s good friend) has been seeing Jeff since 2018!

Now this is wild. Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and CEO, announced in a joint statement that he and Mackenzie are splitting after 25 years of marriage on Jan. 9…but it gets way more complicated. A report surfaced hours after that Jeff, 54, has been “seeing” news anchor Lauren Sanchez, 49, since the “later part” of 2018, according to a TMZ report. But it’s supposedly not a random affair, as her and husband Patrick Whitesell (who are also reportedly getting a divorce) have been “close friends” with the other former couple for 10 years, sources said. The outlet’s sources added that Patrick and Mackenzie knew about the relationship, which supposedly didn’t begin until “after the separation” between Lauren and Patrick! HollywoodLife has reached out to Lauren’s rep for comment. Here’s what else you should know about the woman who’s the rumored new lover of the richest man in the world!

1. Lauren hosted many popular programs. She was a former host of Fox’s Good Day L.A. and So You Think You Can Dance? She has also guest hosted on Extra and The View.

2. She has made cameos in blockbuster hits. True to her brand, Lauren has appeared as a “newscaster” and “TV anchor” in films like The Day After Tomorrow, We Bought a Zoo, Fantastic Four and White House Down.

3. Lauren transitioned from news anchoring to flying helicopters. She now flies helicopters in films, and consulted on Christopher Nolan’s war film Dunkirk. She was even reportedly tapped by Jeff to work as a helicopter pilot for one of the Amazon CEO’s new projects! “Then Lauren was hired to work on one of Bezos’ projects, ‘Blue Origin’, a space launch company, as a helicopter pilot,” a source told Page Six. “She has been shooting aerial shots for Bezos.”

4. She is reportedly divorcing one of Hollywood’s most powerful talent agents. The reports of Lauren’s affair with Jeff arrived hand-in-hand with claims that she’s divorcing Patrick Whitesell, a William Morris Endeavor executive who reps clients like Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, Kevin Costner, Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman and more of the industry’s biggest names. She shares two children with Patrick, whom she married in 2005.

5. Lauren’s first child was from former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. She welcomed their son, Nikko, in 2001 at the age of 31.