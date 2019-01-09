Wells Adams Reveals Why He’s Not Rushing To Propose To Sarah Hyland Even Though She’s ‘The One’

When you know, you know! Wells Adams EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why he’s not rushing to the altar with girlfriend Sarah Hyland, even though he sees a future with her.

Wells Adams, 34, and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, 28, are the picture of happiness, and that’s exactly why they aren’t giving into society’s pressure of rushing to get married. “I think we’re pretty comfortable in where we are right now,” Wells told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his new podcast with Stephanie Pratt, entitled Pratt Cast. “I think that we would both feel weird if we were engaged already, like this early into us moving in with one another,” he goes on to say. “So, I understand the optics of it. Like we do post insanely cute pictures all the time and people think that’s the obvious next step but…and which is it, but I think that we’re both pretty realistic about the evolution of our relationship and wanting to continue to grow it that way before jumping in to like an early engagement,” he adds.

The former Bachelorette star admits he’s well aware of the pitfalls of diving into marriage too soon, and the consequences that can follow. “There’s been a lot of bad examples of that recently,” the star admits. However, he does say that he has no doubts when it comes to a future with Sarah! “Well, I agree she’s the one for me too,” he says, in reference to an interview the actress had previously conducted, saying he’s “the one.” Wells also shared a tidbit of advice for fans hoping to land a sweet romance of their own. “I think that you need to have a come to Jesus moment with yourself if you really want to be in a relationship. I think the problem that a lot of people get into, is they think that that’s what they’re supposed to do, but they’re not really emotionally ready,” he says.

Wells serves as the co-host for the brand new podcast with former The Hills star Stephanie, in which they share behind the scenes secrets from the newest installment of the show, The Hills: New Beginnings! HollywoodLife also recently caught up with Steph, who shared new details on why she almost quit while filming the reboot! “I would say the beginning of this series was very hard for me,” she told HL. “There were many times in the first half where I had a suitcase out ready to go back to London. … I have a one-way ticket back so after Christmas, I’m going to go back. I’m not fully here [in LA] yet. I thought filming The Hills would definitely make me want to plant my feet here, but this series has just been like, ‘Do I really want to hang out with these people?” Hey – at least she’s honest! Be sure to tune into the podcast for even more info on the show’s reboot from both Wells and Stephanie!