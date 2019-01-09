Tiny Feels ‘Secure’ Sending T.I. Off To ‘Sin City’ Without Her: Why She’s Not Worried He’ll Cheat

Tiny and T.I. have had more than their share of cheating scandals, so no one would blame her if she was worried about him heading to Las Vegas without her. But Tiny isn’t sweating it. Here’s why.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and T.I., 38, nearly ended there marriage back in Dec. 2016 when she filed for divorce. But after a lot of effort on his part they were able to get things back on track. And now, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things are ‘so solid’ in their marriage. Being on firm ground makes it easier for Tiny to trust her man, but that isn’t he only reason she feels secure about her husband heading to Las Vegas solo.

“T.I. has a show this coming weekend in Las Vegas, he will be performing at Drai’s nightclub on Saturday and Tiny is not planning to go with him. She isn’t sweating it though, it’s business, he’s there to make his money and that’s all. In the past T.I. going to Vegas without her is something Tiny might have gotten jealous about, but right now things are so solid with them, she’s not worried. She feels secure sending her man off to ‘Sin City’ and isn’t worrying about him cheating. It also helps a lot that he did extend an invite to her, she does feel welcome and invited. And when she isn’t with him, when he is on the road, T.I. checks in with Tiny regularly, so that helps put her mind at ease.” It’s taken a lot of time and some major road bumps but clearly it’s been worth it for these two.