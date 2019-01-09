‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Ditches Wedding Ring Amid Joe’s Deportation Battle — New Pic

Teresa Giudice accessorized with bangles, and not her wedding ring, to celebrate her daughter Gia’s birthday! See proof, here.



Teresa Giudice, 46, didn’t wear her wedding ring from husband Joe Giudice, 46, at the 18th birthday party of their daughter Gia on Jan. 8! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star hosted the bash at her home, and posed for multiple pictures with Gia on her Instagram Story. She wrapped her arms around her daughter in one of the photo ops, but both hands were bereft of any rings! You can see so for yourself below. Also missing from the festivities was Joe himself, as he finishes up his 41-month prison sentence in Pennsylvania and isn’t set for release until March 2019.

However, one source is saying Teresa’s bare fingers don’t reflect her marital status with Joe, whom she married in 1999. “Teresa has not ditched her wedding ring. She just doesn’t have it on in this picture,” a source told Us Weekly. “She and Joe are still married…Nothing to report here.” And even though Teresa was pictured beaming at the birthday festivities, fresh from her vacation in Jamaica, we’ve heard that the family is dreading Joe’s deportation order to Italy.

“Teresa’s daughters are suffering so much over the news their dad Joe could be deported,” a source close to the Giudice family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Nov. 2018. In addition to Gia, Teresa shares daughters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10, with Joe. “The one taking it the hardest is Milania as she and Joe have a really special bond,” our source continued. “Gia, the eldest is being really realistic and mature about the entire thing and is really comforting her younger sisters.” Meanwhile, Teresa was in “denial” in the weeks after the order, while Gia (the birthday girl) was “the one reminding her that this really could become their reality.”

Joe, who began his prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016, was ordered by a judge to return to Italy in Oct. 2018. However, multiple reports said that he filed to appeal the order in Nov. 2018.