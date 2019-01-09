Summer Bunni Flaunts Major Cleavage & Killer Legs In Sexy Pink Bikini

What a stunner! Summer Bunni took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous curves in a pink bathing suit on Jan. 9. You’ve got to see the sexy shots!

Winter, who? It may be the middle of January, but Summer Bunni, 20, isn’t letting that stop her from showing off her flawless figure in a teeny tiny bikini. In the pics she posted to Instagram on Jan. 9, the model and Offset‘s alleged mistress looked amazing in a pink two-piece with white accents. In the first shot, Summer Bunni was standing in front of a bathroom mirror, a tub and toilet behind her. “When you get flewed out and can still use your phone mirror pic,” she wrote, her highlighter yellow nails on full display as she held her cell up. And in the second, someone else was behind the camera! The model was outside in the sun, slide sandals on her feet and her hands on her hips, writing, “This is what being regular looks like.”

But sharing sexy pics on social media isn’t anything new for Summer Bunni — that’s what she does! In the last week alone, the model has showed off her killer bod in a black skintight jumpsuit, a sheer long-sleeve with a camo miniskirt, and a hot workout look. We’re talking electric pink bike shorts and a black “No Bra Club” top tied up to show her stomach. She’s been serving looks all 2019 long, and this is only the beginning!

Summer Bunni has been making headlines over the past months for more than just her looks, though. She opened up to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY about her alleged affair with Cardi B‘s baby daddy.

“Me and this mutual friend were out one night and Offset was there,” Summer Bunni said. “He couldn’t stop staring at me all night, I was aware he wanted me. We were like friends, but you know, he liked the sauce.”

She also revealed she was “irritated” during that time period and got her feelings hurt. So here’s to a happy and healthy 2019 for the music video vixen!