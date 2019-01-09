Scott Disick Fears Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie May Get Too Close & Secrets Will Be Exposed

Too close for comfort? Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, & his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, are finally pals, but is Scott having regrets about it?

As Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Sofia Richie, 20, enjoy a newfound friendship, Scott Disick, 35, is feeling a little uneasy about their relationship. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why for Scott, this may not be the dream situation after all. “Scott is having regrets about Sofia and Kourtney becoming so close so fast,” a source close to the star shares. “He fears that Kourtney may expose some of his secrets to Sofia that may hurt their relationship. Scott is really in love with Sofia and now he hopes Kourtney does not say the wrong thing to ruin anything,” the source adds. HollywoodLife has reached out to Scott’s rep for comment.

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for nearly 10 years, so it’s no surprise that Kourtney has plenty of memories, good or bad, she’d be able to share with Sofia. “There are plenty of embarrassing stories from Scott‘s past that only Kourtney knows about and that Scott has tried to keep buried in his past,” the source goes on to explain. “While he wanted Kourtney and Sofia to be friendly, he had no idea they would become so friendly with each other,” they continue. “Now, he fears his plan to get the two to become friends may backfire and that they may trade secrets about him. His biggest fear is that the two women he loves the most in the world, team up and somehow conspire against him.” It looks like Scott has double trouble on his hands!

Despite his worries, it’s been smooth sailing for the threesome so far. Their newfound friendship has even included as series of luxurious vacations! Most recently, the three stars took on Aspen together, for a fun-filled adventure. The trio was even joined by some other members of Kourtney’s family for the snowy escapade, including Kim Kardashian, 38, her hubby Kanye West, 41, and Kendall Jenner, 23! Before Aspen, the three stars embarked on a warm-weather trip to beautiful Mexico! Sofia and Kourt shocked everyone when they were seen looking like best friends and lounging on beach chairs together during their vacation. Scott may be a little nervous about this new friendship, but with these two on his arm, he’s one lucky guy!