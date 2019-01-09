‘Friends’: The Twins Who Played Ross & Rachel’s Baby Are 16 Now & They’re Returning To The Big Screen

The twin girls who played Ross and Rachel’s baby on ‘Friends are all grown up and making their major motion picture debut as 16-year-olds. We’ve got the details.

Even think about what that cute little girl who played Ross and Rachel’s baby daughter Emma on the final season of Friends would look like as a 16-year-old? Wonder no more! In Hollywood babies have to be played by identical twins since their shooting time is limited, so Emma was actually portrayed by twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon. Now the girls are 16 and getting back into the business…and in a really big way. The twins have roles in Jordan Peele‘s upcoming horror film, Us, which is his follow-up to his hugely successful directorial debut Get Out.

“The trailer for Us is out now! I put the link in my bio. So happy I got to be a part of this movie, it looks amazing and terrifying!” Noelle wrote on her Instagram on December 26, 2018 when it dropped on Christmas Day. The plot line of the film has been kept tightly kept under wraps, but it involves scissors, mysterious people or creatures and lots of characters looking absolutely terrified.

The sisters are part of the younger cast that includes Shahadi Wright Joseph, who voices the young Nala in the upcoming live action The Lion King, as well as Madison Curry, a youngster making her film debut. They join leads including Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss and Black Panther star Winston Duke. This movie is filled with monster talent and looks sooooo scary!

Noelle and Cali turned 16 on June 17 and it looks like their parents allowed them to enjoy a normal childhood while growing up in L.A. They appeared in a few short films once they were out of grade school, but their role in Us will firmly bring the sisters back into the Hollywood spotlight. Oh if Ross and Rachel could only see how beautiful their little girl looks at 16! Just another reason to hold out hope for a Friends reunion.