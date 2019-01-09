Chrissy Teigen, Snooki & More Pregnant Celebs Rocking One-Piece Swimsuits — Baby Bump Pics

We’ve all seen stars flaunting their bare baby bumps in bikinis, but some pregnant celebrities choose to cover up instead! See their gorgeous one-piece maternity looks here!

Whether they’re poolside while pregnant or hitting the beach with baby bumps, these celebrity moms were all about one-piece bathing suits when they were expecting — and they looked incredible! Take Chrissy Teigen, 33, for instance. The mother of two has proved time and time again that she has no problem flaunting her bare baby belly in a bikini, but one of her best maternity looks was in a more conservative swimsuit. Recall Chrissy posed confidently for the camera in a black and white bathing suit with a plunging neckline. With her hair piled on her head in a top knot, the model called all attention to her beautiful pregnancy curves. So stylish!

Many more Hollywood moms have done the same while carrying their little ones. Snooki, 31, covered her baby bump in an adorable floral one-piece, only to find that she was too pregnant for the belt to stretch across her stomach. She posted a pic of the wardrobe malfunction to social media, her lower lip sticking out over the tragedy. Serena Williams, 37, though, was all smiles and serving looks when she sported a similar suit on a boat while pregnant with baby Olympia, 1. Not only did she pose with a serene smile on her face as she showed off the ruffled black bathing suit, but she cradled her baby bump with one hand. That was the most important part of the pic, after all!

So take a look at the gallery above to see more amazing moms covering up their pregnancy curves in tight one-piece bathing suits. These three lovely ladies are just the beginning!