Lupita Nyong’o & Michael B. Jordan Fuel Romance Rumors Again On Twitter As They Enter A New Bet

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o are back to betting, but they won’t pay up in push-ups this time! See their flirty exchange on Twitter, here.

Lupita Nyong’o, 35, and Michael B. Jordan, 31, sure do know how to get our hopes up. They’ve been fanning the flames of their dating rumors ever since Black Panther hit theaters in Feb. 2018, and aren’t stopping yet. This time, Lupita took to Twitter to call out Michael, after he appears to have agreed to a bet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6. “So @michaelb4jordan what we betting on this time, huh? See you tomorrow 💪🏿 #OnCallSquats,” she tweeted on Jan. 9, and her co-star didn’t hesitate to reply (or be modest with his flirty emojis). “🤔🤔🤔 give me a little time it’s gotta be GOOD 😝🙌🏾,” he replied, adding, “suggestions?”

Lupita isn’t letting Michael off easy! Although it’s unclear what they’ll be wagering on, Lupita shared a video from their table at the Golden Globes, documenting when they decided to enter a new bet. You can watch it below! “You want to bet with me again?” Lupita playfully warned Michael, and he took the challenge: “I do!” His one condition was that he wouldn’t do push-ups again, which she’s infamous for requesting at random (even at a Calvin Klein show). Lupita honored the stipulation, and here we are, awaiting either of them to do “on call squats.”

As expected, the Marvel stars’ mentions went off. “None of my suggestions are Christ-like,” one fan replied to Michael, taking the bait. Another shipper wrote, “Oh oh oh, it’s happening!!!!… This is it.” And then there was an impatient fan, who tweeted, “You’re both trolling us at this point.” A fair point, especially after what they pulled after the Golden Globes on Sunday! Lupita and Michael attended the show as Black Panther was nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Original Score – Motion Picture and Best Original Song – Motion Picture. But after the show, they took to the photo booth at the InStyle & Warner Bros after-party to act out a faux make-out session. We don’t care if it was fake…it still got our hearts pumping.

🤔🤔🤔 give me a little time it's gotta be GOOD 😝🙌🏾 suggestions? https://t.co/e6E0TWvAvL — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) January 9, 2019

Fans have been shipping this pair since Black Panther entered the public’s radar, and it doesn’t help that Lupita and Michael have an affinity for snapping cozy photos together. They even posed prom-style on the Golden Globes red carpet, with Michael’s hands at Lupita’s waist!