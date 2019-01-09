Kourtney Kardashian’s Family ‘Relieved’ She & Sofia Richie Have Finally Bonded: They ‘Always Liked’ Her

No one is more relieved that Kourtney Kardashian has decided to welcome Scott Disick’s GF Sofia Richie into her world than the Kar-Jenner family members. We’ve got details on how happy they are that the ladies are finally getting along.

For well over a year of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s romance, his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian didn’t seem to want anything to to with the 20-year-old heiress. Before Christmas the three shocked fans by taking a trip to Mexico together as a truly modern family, showing that the icy barrier between the ladies had finally melted. That’s a great relief to the Kar-Jenner clan, who as known her singer-songwriter dad Lionel Richie and his fam for years.”Kourtney’s family is relieved that she’s bonded with Sofia. They know her family and they’ve always liked Sofia so it’s much easier for everyone now that Kourtney and Sofia are friendly,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Scott has been pushing to bring Sofia into the family fold for a while. No one had any issue with including Sofia they just wanted to be respectful of Kourtney’s feelings so ultimately she had to give her blessing. But now that she has, things are going so well. Her family admires how evolved Kourtney’s being, they’re proud of her,” our insider adds.

Not only was Sofia invited along on the former couple’s Mexican getaway, she was included in the much broader Kar-Jenner family vacation to Aspen for New Years. She was there to ring in 2019 with her beau while Kourt and Scott got to have fun co-parenting family time with their three children. Still, the 39-year-old proved who the alpha female is, as when she, Scott and Sofia headed out to dinner at Italian eatery Casa Tua, she wore a see-through mesh top that caused an epic nip slip. Maybe she wanted to remind Scott what he was missing? It got more attention than the fact that the three were getting along so well because it happened with a gaggle of paparazzi around and the flashbulbs exposed her braless wardrobe malfunction.