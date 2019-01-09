Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction After Dress Rides Up & Shows Her Panties In New Pics

Kim Kardashian revealed a little more than she may have intended on Jan. 9 when her panties could be seen under a dress she was wearing in two new Instagram pics she posted.

Kim Kardashian, 38, was looking majorly hot in two new photo shoot pics that she shared to Instagram on Jan. 9, but we couldn’t help but notice that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemed to have a bit of a wardrobe malfunction in the eye-catching snapshots! Kim is laying on her side for the camera while wearing a gold sparkly mini dress in the stunning photos, and her panties can totally be seen underneath it! Oops! She captioned the pics with “Coming soon” so the teaser photo shoot seems to be for something special in the near future.

We’re not sure if Kim noticed the mishap before posting or not, but since she always seems to be confident in whatever she does, we wouldn’t be surprised if she just doesn’t mind it! It’s definitely not the first time she’s suffered from a wardrobe malfunction either. The brunette beauty’s Spanx could be seen under a light blue sheer dress she wore in Miami last week so she must be used to little things going wrong here and there when it comes to fashion.

In addition to the new photo shoot pics, Kim has been posting a lot of family pics lately. She recently shared one adorable snapshot that showed her playfully biting hubby Kanye West’s face and another that showed her eight-month-old niece True Thompson and her 11-month-old daughter Chicago West sweetly smiling and posing together. With the reported news that Kim’s fourth child is on the way via surrogate, we can bet she’ll have a lot more to post soon!

With or without a wardrobe malfunction, Kim always knows how to work it! As one of the industry’s top celebs, she sure has the experience to make any mishap turn into a flattering detail!