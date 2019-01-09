Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Mistake Her For Kylie Jenner As She Looks Drastically Different In Photo

Which KarJenner sis is this? Khloe’s most recent Instagram post had fans second-guessing. See her Kylie lookalike pic here — and be ready to have your mind blown!

This is wild! On first look, Khloe Kardashian, 34, does not look like herself in the photo she posted to Instagram on Jan. 9. In fact, she looks a lot more like her younger sis Kylie Jenner, 21. Whether that has more to do with her blonde locks and dark roots, her gorgeous nude makeup or her tight corset top, it’s impossible to tell! All we know is, the comparison pics below are eerie. If you ever had any doubt that these two were related, let this shot set the record straight. Looking like identical twins, or what?

After the reality star’s “Interviews KUWTK” upload, fans flooded the comments section. “I thought it was Kylie in the first picture,” one put, plain and simple. Another added, “Just mistook her for Kylie then lol. Had to double check the name.” But while many went on and on about how stunning the new mom looked, others were put off by how much she looked like Kylie. “This transformation to @kyliejenner is disturbing,” one of Khloe’s followers wrote. “I really hope you are okay.” And then there were the random few who thought that she actually looked like Kim?

Looks aside, these two are alike in more ways than one. The two of them have both been all about twinning with their baby girls!

Take Christmas Eve at the KarJenner West holiday party, for instance! The same night that Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster, 11 months, wore a sweat suit to match her glitzy high-slit dress, Khloe and True Thompson, 8 months, wore the same white sparkly long-sleeves and tulle skirts.

And on Halloween, these mother/daughter pairs twinned multiple times. From pink butterfly wings to hooded unicorn suits, they couldn’t have been cuter!