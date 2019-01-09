Kevin Hart Officially Confirms He Will Not Host The 2019 Oscars After Controversy

It looks like Kevin Hart is sticking to his decision to steer clear of the 2019 Oscars — he confirmed in a ‘GMA’ interview on Jan. 9 that he definitely WON’T be hosting in the aftermath of his homophobic tweets resurfacing.

Kevin Hart has officially made a decision regarding the 2019 Academy Awards. The actor appeared on Good Morning America Jan. 9 and revealed that he is sticking with his choice NOT to host the show. He previously stepped down from the role after homophobic messages he tweeted in 2011 resurfaced following his confirmation as host last year. During his interview with Michael Strahan, Kevin explained that he’s “absolutely not” hosting the 2019 Academy Awards because “it’s not in God’s plan for him right now.” However, he did not shut the door on the possibility of taking the hosting reigns at some point in the future.

Kevin made the decision to step down as Oscars host after getting attacked on social media for the 2011 tweets. However, after an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Jan. 4, he admitted that he was having a change of heart thanks to some push from his friend, Ellen DeGeneres. Despite facing backlash from a number of people, Ellen threw her support behind Kevin, and even called up the Academy to see if they’d still be willing to have him host. She revealed during the Jan. 4 interview that the Academy told her they’d be thrilled to have him do it, which is what made Kevin start reconsidering his decision.

During the Ellen interview, Kevin reiterated that he apologized for the insensitive tweets when he wrote them nearly ten years ago, and he took the time during his podcast on Jan. 7 to make it clear that his apology still stands. “I will say this, and I want to make this very clear,” he concluded the podcast. “Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBT community.”