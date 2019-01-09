Kenya Moore Shares Shot Of Natural ‘New Mom’ Hair 2 Mos. After Giving Birth — Funny Pic

Kenya Moore is too busy being a mom to look her very best — and can you blame her? The former ‘RHONJ’ star has a two-month-old at home and showed off her new hairstyle in a silly pic. See for yourself!

This is Kenya Moore, 47, like we’ve never seen her before! The new mom just welcomed her baby girl in November and doesn’t have as much time for self-care anymore, now that she’s got two-month-old Brooklyn to take care of. But instead of only showing her best self to the cameras, Kenya debuted a different look on Jan. 9. “When you’re a new mom and don’t have time to do your hair!” she captioned the Instagram pic. “I need some @kenyamoorehaircare ASAP! Now available at @sallybeauty #motherhood #allmine #noweave #growrealhair.”

Even though she wasn’t as put together as fans are used to seeing the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Kenya still looked gorgeous. While her hair was the main focus of the silly duck-face shot, her B necklace was also on full display. It’s so sweet that she wears jewelry for her daughter! Cardi B, 26, does the same thing with a Kulture choker, and we’re loving this celeb mom trend. And how amazing would it be if more moms continued to show off their authentic post-baby looks? Motherhood is exhausting, but they’re killing it!

Kenya welcomed her baby girl earlier than expected, thanks to the pregnancy complication preeclampsia. Although she had to undergo an emergency C-section, her husband Marc Daly was by her side during the scary situation. Now they have a happy, healthy baby girl!

Brooklyn is absolutely adorable, and Kenya and Marc seem to be having such a fun time in these early days with her daughter. They went all out for her first Christmas, dressing in matching family pajamas — and it’s only going to get cuter from here!