Kendall Jenner Reveals How Sisters Helped Her Through Acne Insecurities After Proactiv Backlash

Kendall Jenner gets candid about her struggles with acne. The model admits that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe would sit and cry with her over her skin. But, here’s how she overcame her insecurities…

It’s Kendall Jenner like you’ve never heard her before. The model, 23 — who announced on January 6 that she is the new face of Proactiv — explained that if it weren’t for her sisters, her teenage years could have been a lot worse because of her acne. “I had them sitting crying with me when I would cry about it,” Kendall said of her big sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 34. She opened up about her struggles with acne, which began at age 14, in a candid interview with E! News.

“Most of my sisters have had really beautiful skin, which is also really hard to look at as a young girl,” Kendall explained. “When I was super little all I had to look up to was my sisters that were beautiful and had this amazing skin.” Sometimes, she would question, “What is happening to me? Why me? Like all of you are amazing and I have to struggle.” Nonetheless, the reality star did admit that Khloe and brother Rob Kardashian, 31, had a “little bit” of acne when they were in their teens.

As she’s admittedly been telling herself for years, Kendall had to grow as a person. She eventually decided that she was “not going to let [acne] get me down and that define me.” But, some difficult challenges emerged when it came to her career. Kendall described the expectations from others about models. — “It’s one thing to be magnified so intensely, but then also to have the add-on of, ‘You’re a model, you’re supposed to be this certain look and certain face,” she explained. “To have that added on to the pressures of it that wasn’t super easy.”

“I can’t say I haven’t fallen victim to the pressures of it, but i’e worked really hard over the past 6/7 years that I’ve been modeling to push past those boundaries and be myself and be happy and do what I love.”

But, there were times when the model thought she might not want to share her story. “I’m not going to lie, doing this isn’t the easiest thing, you know, talking about something so personal and arguably not the most beautiful thing ever sometimes. It’s not easy to talk about but I felt like I wanted to for other people, so other people felt ok and that there is a way out of it because I’ve struggled with it on such a deep level and I want people to feel like, ‘Oh, she did it, it’s ok, and we will figure this out.”

At the end of the day, Kendall is positive, mostly because she surrounds herself with love. “If I didn’t have good people around me, my friends and family, I wouldn’t be able to have the self confidence to be able to brush past things or look past things,” the model shared.

After news of her new partnership, Kendall was trolled online because of her pre-announcement teaser. The major announcement was previewed as Kendall’s “most raw” story yet, but fans expressed their disappointed after they claimed the news was advertised as more serious than it was.