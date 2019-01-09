See Comment
Ben Simmons Flirts With Kendall Jenner After She Posts Sexy New Underwear Videos: ‘Come Here’

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons
Shutterstock
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and her Australian basketball player boyfriend Ben Johnson are spotted at a resort with friends in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Kendall flaunted her model figure in a skimpy blue thong bikini, although it looked like Ben was more interested in his cell phone than his girlfriend! The couple jetted away to their tropical getaway after attending youngest Kardashian sib Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party at Craig's, where they reportedly had an awkward encounter with Kendall's ex, Detroit Pistons center Blake Griffin. Pictured: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**Mandatory byline must read - Clasos Press/Splash News** Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are joined by Tristan Thompson, Ben Simmons and friends at Joe Francis's home in Mexico. The sisters and their boyfriends lounged around at the luxury beachfront mansion, rode on jet ski's and even jokingly gave the bird to photographers.Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Ben SimmonsRef: SPL5015695 120818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Clasos Press / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Mexico Rights
Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Jan. 9 to post two sexy videos of herself posing for a photo shoot in nothing but a bra and panties, and reported beau Ben Simmons didn’t hesitate to respond with a flirty comment!

Kendall Jenner, 23, sure is one gorgeous lady and it turns out her fans aren’t the only ones wanting to let her know it! When the stunning model took to Instagram to post two new videos of herself flaunting a green and leopard print set of a bra and matching panties during a photo shoot, her rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons, 22, couldn’t resist leaving a flirty comment! “Come here..,” the Philadelphia 76ers basketball player wrote in response to Kendall’s eye-catching videos, which she captioned with “i do my own stunts”.

This wasn’t the first time Ben has left a flirty comment on one of Kendall’s Instagram posts. Back on Dec. 26 he left two drooling face emojis in response to one of her close-up black and white pics, indicating he thought she looked mighty attractive, and we have to agree with him! Since Kendall is one of the top models in the world right now, it’s no surprise that there would be tons of people complimenting her pics, including her hunky beau.

2019 has already been full of romantic moments between Kendall and Ben and we’re merely just over a week in! The lovebirds spent New Year’s Eve together and were seen holding hands before his basketball game on Jan. 1. Although they’ve been discreet about their relationship in the past, it seems they’re finally getting more comfortable in sharing PDA and we think it’s great!

We wish a lot of happiness and love to both Kendall and Ben now and in the future. Since they’re both usually incredibly busy with their careers, it’s good to see them finding time to spend together.