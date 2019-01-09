Ben Simmons Flirts With Kendall Jenner After She Posts Sexy New Underwear Videos: ‘Come Here’

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Jan. 9 to post two sexy videos of herself posing for a photo shoot in nothing but a bra and panties, and reported beau Ben Simmons didn’t hesitate to respond with a flirty comment!

Kendall Jenner, 23, sure is one gorgeous lady and it turns out her fans aren’t the only ones wanting to let her know it! When the stunning model took to Instagram to post two new videos of herself flaunting a green and leopard print set of a bra and matching panties during a photo shoot, her rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons, 22, couldn’t resist leaving a flirty comment! “Come here..,” the Philadelphia 76ers basketball player wrote in response to Kendall’s eye-catching videos, which she captioned with “i do my own stunts”.

This wasn’t the first time Ben has left a flirty comment on one of Kendall’s Instagram posts. Back on Dec. 26 he left two drooling face emojis in response to one of her close-up black and white pics, indicating he thought she looked mighty attractive, and we have to agree with him! Since Kendall is one of the top models in the world right now, it’s no surprise that there would be tons of people complimenting her pics, including her hunky beau.

2019 has already been full of romantic moments between Kendall and Ben and we’re merely just over a week in! The lovebirds spent New Year’s Eve together and were seen holding hands before his basketball game on Jan. 1. Although they’ve been discreet about their relationship in the past, it seems they’re finally getting more comfortable in sharing PDA and we think it’s great!

We wish a lot of happiness and love to both Kendall and Ben now and in the future. Since they’re both usually incredibly busy with their careers, it’s good to see them finding time to spend together.