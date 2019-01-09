Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton: See The Duchess’ Most Beautiful Looks In Honor Of Her Turning 37

It’s Kate Middleton’s birthday! We’re celebrating her 37th by taking a look back at some of her most stylish moments!

Kate Middleton is another year older and wiser! The duchess turned 37 today, Jan. 9, and we couldn’t let the day go by without honoring one of our favorite royals. As the entire world knows by now, the Duchess of Cambridge has impeccable style, and her outfits routinely sell out and spawn plenty of copies. That’s why there’s no better way to honor her on her birthday than to look back at some of her greatest style moments!

The past year in particular was a great one for Kate – both in terms of style and her personal life. Since her 36th birthday, Kate welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, with husband Prince William, attended two royal weddings, and continued to show the world just how extraordinary (and trendy) she truly is.

But speaking of Prince Louis, one of our favorite outfits that Kate wore in 2018 happened the day she introduced her youngest son to the world. She and William greeted the press outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in London on April 23, with their baby boy in Kate’s arms. For the occasion, the duchess stunned in a red shift dress with a white lace Peter Pan collar. She looked gorgeous!

Another look we loved came on Dec. 11, 2018 when Kate and William visited the Evelina Children’s Hospital in London. Kate looked effortlessly chic in a long sleeved cream and green polka dotted midi-dress. She rounded out the ensemble with suede stilettos and a matching clutch. Clearly there are too many amazing looks of Kate’s to fully go into detail about, so just head up to the gallery above to see more of her greatest style moments from 2018!