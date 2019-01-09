Kate Beckinsale Finally Responds To Rumors She Hooked Up With Pete Davidson In The Best Way

Kate Beckinsale is having fun with the hookup rumors between her and Pete Davidson that erupted after the Golden Globes on Jan. 6! See her hilarious Instagram exchange with a fan, here.

Kate Beckinsale, 45, finally mentioned Pete Davidson’s name, two days after a report emerged that she left the Netflix Golden Globes after-party with the comedian on Jan. 6! But it might not be in way you’d expect. The Underworld film series star posted a throwback tribute to her mom on Jan. 9, writing, “It was great that my mother covered wearing hot pants really well and rocking a fashion owl so that I could chill for my awkward teenage years and just enjoy having the teeth of an adult horse,waiting only a couple of decades for my head to grow to accommodate them.” But it appears that the rumors between Kate and Pete are still fresh on one fan’s mind.

“Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” the fan wrote underneath the picture of Kate’s mom. That’s when the actress had fun with the nosy fan, whose comment came from left field. “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake,” she replied. Ah, literal humor at it’s finest. We love that Kate’s getting a laugh over the hookup report between her and Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé, after a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that it’s “not true.”

As you recall, a source claimed to Page Six that the British actress “left together” with Pete from the Netflix Golden Globes after-party, but it appears that the original report has since changed. It now says that Kate ducked out “the back door” while Pete exited through “the front,” but the report on their flirting still stands! “They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating,” the witness told the outlet. “Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

Anyways, we personally heard that Pete strayed from getting too touchy-feely with the partygoers! “He was in a pretty joyous mood and talking to a bunch of girls. He was getting plenty of female attention and loving it,” an eyewitness at the Golden Globes bash EXCLUSIVELY told us! “But before anything got close to PDA-filled or a girl would get too close, Pete would then immediately hang out with MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] and focus his attention on him. They shared a few laughs and Pete definitely seemed in a good place.”