Kaitlyn Bristowe Urges ‘Bachelorette’s Jason Tartick To Ask Her Out 2 Mos. After Shawn Booth Split

When Kaitlyn Bristowe had Jason Tartick as a guest on her podcast Jan. 8, she took the opportunity to jumpstart her love life again after splitting from Shawn Booth. Listen to the flirty exchange here!

Kaitlyn Bristowe seems to have a little crush on Jason Tartick, so when she had the chance to talk to him during a podcast interview on Jan. 8, she made sure to let him know she was interested. “Are you finally gonna ask me on a date?” she flat-out asked Jason. At first, he nervously laughed, and eventually responded, “You’re making me blush over here, Kaitlyn! If we’re both going to be in the same city at the same time, I see no reason why we shouldn’t go to dinner or grab drinks.”

The Bachelorette alum, who just ended her engagement to Shawn Booth in November, didn’t immediately say yes, which Jason said caused his heart to start beating rapidly with nerves. “Oh, I’m all in!” Kaitlyn finally confirmed. “We’re going on a date. You heard it here first.” Unfortunately, it’s unclear when these two will actually be in the same city, so the details of their date are still unknown, but we’ll be waiting to hear all about it! Jason was actually in the running to become the Bachelor before Colton Underwood was chosen in September. Both guys competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, but ultimately lost out to Garrett Yrigoyen.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, but finished in third place. She eventually became the Bachelorette for season 11, and gave Shawn her final rose. He proposed during the finale, and the pair became a fan-favorite Bachelor Nation couple. Unfortunately, their romance ended after three years in 2018.