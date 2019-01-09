Kailyn Lowry Basically Confirms She’s Dating Chris Lopez Again: ‘We’re Getting Married’

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s dating someone from her past, and now it looks like she’s finally confirming his identity!

Well, it looks like Kailyn Lowry, 26, is basically confirming that she’s in a relationship with her baby daddy, Chris Lopez! The Teen Mom 2 star joined Us Weekly‘s newest “Watch With Us” podcast on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and revealed intimate details about her romantic life. Sadly, not much about her dating life will be shown on Season 9 of the MTV reality series, which premieres on Monday, Jan. 14, but Kailyn said that’s because “I don’t go out on dates or date new people ever.” Even so, it sounds like she’s back together with Chris Lopez, 24, whom she shares 17-month-old son Lux with. “We’re getting married next month,” Kailyn seemingly joked before adding, “I’m just kidding!”

Joking or not, Kailyn further explained, “I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense. Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!” Umm… what?! Kailyn sounds like she’s kidding, but she definitely made a point to mention a potential wedding TWICE. Could she be hinting at something legit or is she just busting our balls? We’ll let you listen and decide.

Kailyn and Chris’s relationship was documented during Season 8 of Teen Mom 2, and while it’ll be documented again this season, don’t hold your breath for an appearance by Mr. Lopez. “Chris is a huge part of my life [but] is not interested in being on the show,” Kailyn told Us Weekly. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s kind of watched [exes] Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them. And I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

Kailyn previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s been dating someone from her past, so now it sounds like the person she was referring to was Chris!