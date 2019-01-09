Justin Bieber: How His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin Is Inspiring His New Music

Good news Beliebers! Justin Bieber is finally back in the studio recording new music. We’ve got details on how his marriage to Hailey Baldwin has spurred renewed creativity for the singer.

Justin Bieber‘s fans are thankfully very patient. He hasn’t released a full album since 2015’s Purpose, but they might finally get the long-awaited follow-up in 2019 now that he’s settled down and married Hailey Baldwin, 22. “Justin has been busy in the studio working on enough music for a new album and is considering a possible tour too. Some of his unreleased tracks include romantic lyrics about his marriage and love for Hailey, as well as everything they have been through together,” a source close to the 24-year-old superstar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Justin is happy and excited about releasing new music this year, but is also in no rush. He is working with his favorite producers and wants everything to sound perfect for his fans before putting out a new album,” the insider adds. The Biebs has released a handful of singles over the past few years to tide his fans over and keep his music on everyone’s radar. Other than that he’s been on a much-needed hiatus after his exhaustive Purpose world tour was so taxing on him physically, mentally and emotionally. In July of 2017 he called off the remaining dates of a fall U.S. stadium tour because he was so overworked and told fans it was necessary if he wanted to remain “sustainable” in the music industry and in life.

Justin thrilled fans in Nov. of 2018 when he revealed that new music will be coming, although he didn’t say when. A mom posted an Instagram video of her little girl crying over the reports that Justin had quit his recording career, but the “Love Yourself” singer set the record straight. He reposted the heartbreaking IG video and captioned it with, “Don’t believe everything you read sweet little girl you will hear something from me sooner than you think.” Whew!