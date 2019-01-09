Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber: How His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin Is Inspiring His New Music

Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber serenades wife Hailey Baldwin outside the Montage Hotel as the two headed out in Beverly Hills. Justin seems to be starting 2019 in a terrific mood, even posing for a few selfies with an older fan.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey BaldwinBACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin grab a quick bite to eat at South Beverly Grill after an all-day photoshoot in the nearby Hollywood Hills. After sporting a variety of spiffy outfits and swimsuits, the newlyweds opted for casual and comfy, with Justin sporting a grey Fear of God hoodie, and Hailey in a white blazer and crop top, and both wearing matching grey sweatpants. The pair could later be seen leaving in Justin's grey Lamborghini. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 67 Photos.
and

Good news Beliebers! Justin Bieber is finally back in the studio recording new music. We’ve got details on how his marriage to Hailey Baldwin has spurred renewed creativity for the singer.

Justin Bieber‘s fans are thankfully very patient. He hasn’t released a full album since 2015’s Purpose, but they might finally get the long-awaited follow-up in 2019 now that he’s settled down and married Hailey Baldwin, 22. “Justin has been busy in the studio working on enough music for a new album and is considering a possible tour too. Some of his unreleased tracks include romantic lyrics about his marriage and love for Hailey, as well as everything they have been through together,” a source close to the 24-year-old superstar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Justin is happy and excited about releasing new music this year, but is also in no rush. He is working with his favorite producers and wants everything to sound perfect for his fans before putting out a new album,” the insider adds. The Biebs has released a handful of singles over the past few years to tide his fans over and keep his music on everyone’s radar. Other than that he’s been on a much-needed hiatus after his exhaustive Purpose world tour was so taxing on him physically, mentally and emotionally. In July of 2017 he called off the remaining dates of a fall U.S. stadium tour because he was so overworked and told fans it was necessary if he wanted to remain “sustainable” in the music industry and in life.

Justin thrilled fans in Nov. of 2018 when he revealed that new music will be coming, although he didn’t say when. A mom posted an Instagram video of her little girl crying over the reports that Justin had quit his recording career, but the “Love Yourself” singer set the record straight. He reposted the heartbreaking IG video and captioned it with, “Don’t believe everything you read sweet little girl you will hear something from me sooner than you think.” Whew!