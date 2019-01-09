Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Why They’re In ‘No Rush’ For Traditional Wedding After Small Ceremony

After their small courthouse wedding in September, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning a more traditional wedding to celebrate with family friends. But, here’s why they’re not stressing over making it happen…

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are enjoying married life! After their intimate courthouse nuptials, which occurred in September 2018, the couple reportedly planned on having a more traditional wedding ceremony to celebrate with friends and family. But, it turns out they’re still finalizing a date on when to celebrate with their loved ones. “They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” a source close to Bieber tells People.

The singer and model had initially set their sights on a January celebration, according to the mag, but they will likely postpone it to a later month. — As for which one, that’s unclear at this time. “They’re still figuring it out,” the insider adds. For now, they’re reportedly not interested in speeding up the planning process.

“They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love. There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones,” the source continues.

While Justin and Hailey have remained quiet about their secret courthouse wedding, they haven’t shied away from showing the paparazzi PDA. They’ve been photographed on numerous occasions, holding hands and kissing, since last summer. A separate source previously told the mag that JB and Hailey were “going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.” We’ll have to wait and see!

JB proposed to Hailey while the two were in the Bahamas on July 7 of last year. The “No Brainer” singer popped the question in front of a crowd at Baker’s Bay with a massive, oval-cut diamond ring. The surprise engagement came after Justin and Hailey, who previously dated in 2015 and 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018.