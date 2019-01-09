Jinger Duggar Mom-Shamed For Leaving Felicity, 5 Mos., Barefoot — See Pics

Jinger brought her daughter along on a sister shopping date, and as cute as Felicity looked, fans were more focused on her feet than anything else. Should they have been covered up? Take a look!

Felicity Vuolo is only five-months-old, but Jinger Duggar, 25, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, have been criticized for their parenting skills countless times since welcoming their daughter to the world. So what gives this time? The new mom brought her baby girl to 3130 Clothing on Jan. 7 for a shopping trip with sisters Jessa, 26, and Jana Duggar, 28. The little one was cute as could be wearing a beanie, a sweatsuit and her signature smile, but it wasn’t what she was wearing that drew negative attention and mom-shaming — it was what she wasn’t wearing that set tongues wagging. Many of Jinger’s followers were upset to see that Felicity was left barefoot for the shopping excursion.

“Why does Felicity have nothing on her feet? You all have coats, hats, boots etc and she has bare feet,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Not trying to be mean but her feet could be cold.” But along with all of the hate came a ton of defensive comments as people pointed out that it can actually be safer for a baby to skip shoes. “She is a non-walking baby,” one fan said. “Shoes at that age are not necessary and can be damaging considering their feet consist of soft cartilage and the bones are developing.” The best response, though? It came from Jessa!

When she saw one of the negative comments beneath Jinger’s sweet shots, she sarcastically clapped back, “And she was left outside to run in the snow like that. So terrible.” LOL!

We love to see sisters sticking up for each other, especially since the Duggar girls have to deal with a lot of unsolicited parenting advice on social media. From nicknaming their kids to letting them play in the mud, they get bashed for innocent choices all the time!