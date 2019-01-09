Jessie James Decker Drops 20 Lbs. & Shares Dramatic Before & After Pregnancy Pics

Jessie James Decker revealed new transformation photos after welcoming her third baby in March 2018! See them here, and read Jessie’s vulnerable account about her postpartum body that tested her ‘self-esteem.’

Jessie James Decker, 30, got candid about her weight loss journey in her first fitness post of 2019. The country singer debuted before-and-after photos after delivering her third child, Forrest, in March 2018, and you can see her flaunt toned abs in a tiny pink bikini below! Jessie admitted that the 20-pound transformation was the “fastest” she’s “ever lost weight” from her three pregnancies, after welcoming son Bubby in 2015 and daughter Vivianne in 2014 with husband and former NFL star player Eric Decker. Still, she has dealt with postpartum struggles each time, battles of which she reflected on in her Jan. 8 post.

“I know you’ll see a lot of people in the public eye and they drop weight in what seems like five minutes after having a baby and I think we all feel like we should live up to those expectations,” the “Lights Down Low” singer wrote. “I’ve even been guilty of that myself and thinking I need to rush and lose weight two months after having a baby when I see all these skinny girls post baby but that is just not realistic for the majority of us.” She then confessed that thanks to a “good metabolism,” she never had to worry about shedding pounds until having kids. “Having children definitely changed everything and I’m so blessed and grateful to have my babies as y’all know but it definitely can test your self-esteem when you are used to looking and feeling a certain way,” she continued. “I got up to 165 pounds with my first baby and being 5’1 it was really hard on my frame and I definitely struggled self esteem wise. I wish I would have known about the South Beach diet then.”

So what changed with this pregnancy? Well, she credited the speedy transformation to “educating” herself and, of course, South Beach Diet — she’s one of the most vocal celebrity ambassadors of the program! “I have tried so many different diet programs, like the craziest ones, the most popular fads, and nothing has ever done what South Beach has done,” she said in a video within Tuesday’s Instagram slideshow. It appears some have doubted if Jessie is just another paid celebrity to tout a brand’s name, because she took to Instagram to dispel any such thoughts. “And for those saying they bet I don’t even have the food or use it. Swipe to the left,” Jessie wrote in a follow-up post, revealing a refrigerator dedicated solely to South Beach Diet goods. It was a gift from her hubby.

Jessie’s not one to share many bikini photos to her Instagram feed, so it was a brave move for the mom of three to give fans an honest look at her fitness progress! The first bikini photos of the singer after her third pregnancy surfaced in Oct. 2018, where she was seen frolicking on Miami beach for a South Beach Diet photo shoot. “She was really scared about showing off her body to the world for the bikini shoot, but she ultimately decided it was for the best because she wanted to encourage other women to be proud of their bodies after having children, too,” a source close to the country starlet EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the shoot. We love that Jessie’s using her platform to inspire fellow moms as they hit the gym!