Another day, another Duggar baby bump! Jessa and her husband have a baby on the way, which means they’ll be a family of five before long. So exciting!

Finally! Jessa Duggar, 26, and Ben Seewald, 23, confirmed that they are expecting their third baby on Jan. 8, and fans are freaking. And not because this news is a surprise, but because rumors have been flying about this Counting On couple for months — and now it’s official! “We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this spring!” she told PEOPLE. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Jessa and Ben will be expanding to a family of five after welcoming Spurgeon in 2015 and Henry in 2017. Both of their boys are so adorable on social media and on the TLC show, so we can’t wait to see what happens when another little one is thrown into the mix. Cuteness overload! “Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit,” Jessa explained. “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to! We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

People started wondering whether or not Jessa was expecting when the reality star was missing from a couple of family photos. Since she rarely ever posts shots of herself on her Instagram account, there weren’t any cute couple pics to analyze for a baby bump like with Lauren Swanson, 19, and Josiah Duggar, 22. But when a bunch of the Duggars posted a pic sitting around a round table and Jessa was mysteriously missing, even though her husband was there, fans started wondering whether she was behind the camera — and whether she had done that on purpose. If she was hiding something, the mother of two chose to keep her lips zipped. But now she’s ready to share their big news!

The most exciting part of any Duggar pregnancy, this one included, is the fact that fans get to watch them play out twice — once on social media and then again when the show airs. Double the fun!

And when Jessa was pregnant with Henry, she posted tons of baby bump pics comparing her first pregnancy to her second. So here’s to hoping she does the same this time around!