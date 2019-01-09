Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Long, Lean Legs In Bodysuit For ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ — New Pics

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a issue of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR,’ rocking a Gucci mini on the cover and sexy bathing suits inside. See the photos right here and see what she said about her past failed relationships.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, continues to defy the odds and her age. She looks breathtaking on the cover and inside the February 2019 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, and opens up about her romantic past and living in the very public eye. “For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down,’ she says. “But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me — it was about me figuring out me. Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There’s an evolution there that had to happen for me. I feel like I’m in a better place now.”

Can we get some of that confidence? She adds, “From early on in my career, I felt like people wanted to put me in a box. You will play these sorts of roles, do this type of thing. Or you will only act. You cannot sing and act at the same time. I felt very confined by that because I knew I was going to do different things. I was at least going to try!”

And she’s not slowing down anytime soon. “Sometimes I get tired. I get tired a lot. But I never think, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ I just think I need a break. I really feel like I have a lot left that I want to do. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to a point where I’ll be satisfied and go, ‘I did it. All of it. I’m done. I got nothing else to say.’ I hope that day never comes.”

For the beautiful shoot, her hair was styled by Lorenzo Martin. Her makeup was done by Scott Barnes using her own makeup line, Jennifer Lopez X Inglot cosmetics.