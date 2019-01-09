Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker Spotted On ‘Flirty’ Date Where She Said ‘I Love You’: New Romance?

Talk about an unexpected pair! Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have reportedly been seeing each other on the low! And, things heated up when she sang, ‘I love you,’ to him while at a broadway show on January 5, according to multiple reports!

Are actress Rosario Dawson, 39, and New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker, 49, dating? While the pair has yet to confirm anything, their reported actions point straight at a budding romance! Dawson and Booker were spotted at a performance of the Broadway hit, Dear Evan Hanson on Saturday, January 5, where they were smitten with each other, according to Page Six. And, they even brought their families with them — Dawson’s daughter, Lola, 15, and Booker’s niece.

“They were so cute together and seemed so flirtatious,” said an eyewitness backstage, adding that although Dawson and Booker were not seen kissing, it was evident that they were a couple. The rumored pair and their families spent an hour hanging out with the actors at a celeb meet-and-greet after the show, a source told the site. After that, Dawson — who was walking across the empty stage on her way to the exit — began playfully singing an apparent made-up song to Booker that went something like, “I love you; te amo,” which is Spanish for “I love you”.

Onlookers even claimed that the show’s cast were almost as smitten with the actress and politician as the pair seemed with each another. “They were fangirling over everyone in the cast, and the cast was fangirling over them,” the source said, adding that they were “thanking Senator Booker for his work during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and for standing up to [Donald] Trump.”

A separate report from another eyewitness also claimed Dawson and Booker appeared to be a full-on couple at the show. It was a “very, very sweet” moment, a source told People of Dawson’s improvised “I love you” comment. Dawson also seemed to have a rapport with Booker’s niece, the insider added.

Before their reported broadway date night, Dawson and Booker were spotted at the movies together at Regal Union Square in New York City on Thursday, January 3.

Dawson has immersed herself in the political sphere, so it seems like a no brainer that she would get along well with Booker, a democrat. The actress has been vocal about her political activism and has previously endorsed Barack Obama, 57, and Bernie Sanders, 77, for president. Booker is a possible contender for the presidency come 2020.

And, Booker isn’t shy when it comes to big-name celebs like Dawson. Although he’s never been married, the New Jersey senator has been linked to Chanda Gibson, executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals, CBS This Morning host, Gayle King, 64, and Instagram poet Cleo Wade. Meanwhile, Dawson, who has too never been married, previously dated comedian Eric Andre, 35. They broke up in late 2017. Dawson adopted her daughter, Lola in 2014.