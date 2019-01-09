Diet
How Vinny Guadagnino Lost 50 Pounds — The Exact Foods He Eats On Keto

Vinny from ‘The Jersey Shore’ has famously dubbed himself the ‘Keto Guido’ and he’s lost a whopping 50 pounds on the diet. See what he eats in a day below.

Diets don’t have to mean deprivation — in fact, Vinny Guadagnino says he is totally satiated despite cutting almost all carbs from his lifestyle. He did a “fridge tour” with Women’s Health magazine, showing off all of the Keto-friendly foods in his house. First, he showed off butter — no margarine for him. “I’d rather cook from a natural product, I feel like my body knows what to do with it.” For meats and eggs, he says, “It’s going to be grass-fed, it’s going to be organic, free range, stuff like that.”

Keto is famously a high-fat, low carb diet, but he still eats in moderation. “Everyone thinks keto people eat bacon all day…three slices, three little pieces with my eggs, I’m good.” He does incorporate some sugar in his diet, in the form of frozen berries, because berries has the least amount of sugar as far as fruit goes, and dark chocolate. He looks for a very high percentage of cacao, like 90%. Supremely dark and rich chocolates like that mean you can eat less and feel satisfied.

Vinny uses a delivery service called ButcherBox to get his meats, and they come frozen. “I don’t eat the same thing all the time.” He switches it up with rib eye steaks, beef strips, ground bison and grass-fed lamb.

Another trick he uses? Pouring coconut milk into his protein shakes. Do you think you could eat like this?